Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Webster Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
We have 2023 high school football competition in Webster Parish, Louisiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Webster Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Minden High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
