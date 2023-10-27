Hubert Hurkacz will meet Grigor Dimitrov next in the Rolex Paris Masters quarterfinals. Hurkacz is +1100 to win at AccorHotels Arena.

Hurkacz at the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 28 - November 5

October 28 - November 5 Venue: AccorHotels Arena

AccorHotels Arena Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Hard

Hurkacz's Next Match

Hurkacz has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play Dimitrov on Friday, November 3 at 9:00 AM ET (after beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3).

Hurkacz is listed at +125 to win his next matchup against Dimitrov. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Hurkacz Stats

Hurkacz beat Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Hurkacz is 40-19 over the past year, with two tournament wins.

Hurkacz is 29-11 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.

In his 59 matches over the past year, across all court types, Hurkacz has averaged 30.9 games.

Hurkacz, in 40 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 29.3 games per match and won 53.2% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Hurkacz has won 85.6% of his service games, and he has won 19.2% of his return games.

Hurkacz has been victorious in 85.8% of his service games on hard courts and 20.8% of his return games over the past year.

