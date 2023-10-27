AAC foes meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) and the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) square off on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Offensively, Florida Atlantic ranks 95th in the FBS with 350.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 99th in total defense (399 yards allowed per contest). Charlotte has been sputtering on offense, ranking second-worst in the FBS with 14.6 points per game. It has been more effective defensively, allowing 22.7 points per contest (48th-ranked).

Read on to see all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Charlotte 350.1 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307 (125th) 399 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.1 (38th) 122.4 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.6 (88th) 227.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (117th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (118th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has 1,044 passing yards for Florida Atlantic, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has racked up 472 yards on 96 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner. He's also caught 18 passes for 156 yards (22.3 per game).

Kobe Lewis has carried the ball 40 times for 211 yards (30.1 per game) and one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's 636 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 85 times and has registered 66 receptions and three touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has caught 24 passes for 270 yards (38.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Je'Quan Burton has a total of 193 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has racked up 601 yards on 57% passing while recording two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has run for 446 yards on 90 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Terron Kellman has compiled 192 yards on 41 carries.

Jack Hestera's 286 receiving yards (40.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 23 receptions on 38 targets with two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has recorded 213 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Colin Weber's 16 catches (on 22 targets) have netted him 188 yards (26.9 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida Atlantic or Charlotte gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.