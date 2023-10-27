The Boston Celtics (1-0) have zero players on the injury report for their matchup with the Miami Heat (1-0) at TD Garden on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Caleb Martin SF Questionable Knee 2 3 1 Duncan Robinson SF Questionable Foot 15 2 1 Josh Richardson SG Out Foot Jaime Jaquez SF Questionable Groin 6 2 2 Haywood Highsmith SF Out Knee

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -8.5 217.5

