When the Virginia Tech Hokies play the Syracuse Orange at 7:30 PM on Thursday, October 26, our computer model predicts the Hokies will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia Tech (-3) Over (47.5) Virginia Tech 27, Syracuse 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 Predictions

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hokies' implied win probability is 60.0%.

The Hokies have three wins in five games against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Virginia Tech has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

The point total average for Virginia Tech games this season is 48.5, one point higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Orange.

The Orange are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Syracuse is winless against the spread (0-3) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

The Orange have not hit the over on a point total in six games with a set over/under.

The average point total for Syracuse this season is 7.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hokies vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 24.4 24.7 30.3 18.8 16.7 32.7 Syracuse 28.7 22.1 39 13.5 15 33.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.