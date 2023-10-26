Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT
If you reside in Vernon Parish, Louisiana and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
South Beauregard High School at Pickering High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Avoyelles High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eunice High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
