With Week 9 of the college football schedule upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Sun Belt, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our power rankings below.

Sun Belt Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

7-0 | 11-0 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th

45th Last Game: W 20-9 vs Marshall

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Troy

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +325

+325 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th

48th Last Game: W 19-0 vs Army

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Texas State

@ Texas State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. South Alabama

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +475

+475 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th

95th Last Game: W 55-3 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Louisiana

Louisiana Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Georgia State

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-1 | 7-3 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st

91st Last Game: W 20-17 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Georgia Southern

@ Georgia Southern Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2200

+2200 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st

51st Last Game: W 27-17 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Marshall

Marshall Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Marshall

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 78th

78th Last Game: L 20-9 vs James Madison

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina

@ Coastal Carolina Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Appalachian State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-4 | 5-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th

97th Last Game: L 28-21 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 38-28 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Georgia State

Georgia State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Louisiana

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ South Alabama

@ South Alabama Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas State

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 21-20 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Troy

Troy Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Old Dominion

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 2-8

4-3 | 2-8 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th

112th Last Game: W 28-21 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ James Madison

@ James Madison Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arkansas State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-4 | 2-8 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th

79th Last Game: L 27-17 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ UL Monroe

@ UL Monroe Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UL Monroe

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 38-28 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Arkansas State

Arkansas State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Southern Miss

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-6 | 0-11 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 55-3 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Appalachian State

@ Appalachian State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

