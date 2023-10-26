Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Landry Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT
High school football is on the schedule this week in Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Westminster Christian High School at St. Edmund Catholic School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Eunice, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Westminster Christian High School at Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montgomery, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eunice High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
