The Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson among them, play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Does a bet on Robertson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jason Robertson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 17:28 on the ice per game.

Robertson has a goal in one of his five games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Robertson has a point in three of five games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Robertson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of five games played.

Robertson has an implied probability of 71.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Robertson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +2.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 2 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

