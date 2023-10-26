Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Evangeline Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Evangeline Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Mamou High School at Pine Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Pine Prairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
