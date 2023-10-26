The Week 8 NFL schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL prop bets for this week's games are available, so if you're interested in placing a bet or building a parlay, you'll find those player props right here.

Buccaneers at Bills

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 26
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Josh Allen Props: 261.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 23.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
  • Baker Mayfield Props: 232.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 10.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Rams at Cowboys

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Dak Prescott Props: 242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
  • Matthew Stafford Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 3.5 RUSH YDS (O:-105 | U:-125)

Patriots at Dolphins

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Tyreek Hill Props: 89.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
  • Mac Jones Props: 226.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Eagles at Commanders

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Landover, Maryland
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Sam Howell Props: 237.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 12.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
  • Jalen Hurts Props: 247.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Jets at Giants

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Breece Hall Props: 68.5 RUSH YDS (O:-139 | U:+105) / 17.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Falcons at Titans

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Desmond Ridder Props: 216.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Jaguars at Steelers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Kenny Pickett Props: 215.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
  • Travis Etienne Props: 60.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 20.5 REC YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

Vikings at Packers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Jordan Love Props: 219.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 14.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
  • Kirk Cousins Props: 249.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Texans at Panthers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Adam Thielen Props: 65.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
  • C.J. Stroud Props: 239.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Saints at Colts

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Derek Carr Props: 236.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

Browns at Seahawks

  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Ravens at Cardinals

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Lamar Jackson Props: 229.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 48.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)

Chiefs at Broncos

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Russell Wilson Props: 207.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 19.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
  • Patrick Mahomes II Props: 272.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bengals at 49ers

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Santa Clara, California
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Ja'Marr Chase Props: 82.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bears at Chargers

  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on October 29
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Justin Herbert Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 9.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Raiders at Lions

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 30
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Jared Goff Props: 280.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

