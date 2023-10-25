The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-7) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the UTEP Miners (2-6) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in a CUSA battle.

Sam Houston has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking second-worst with 13.4 points per contest. The defensive unit ranks 73rd in the FBS (25.9 points allowed per game). UTEP is accumulating 352.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (92nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 388.9 total yards per contest (87th-ranked).

We give more details below.

Sam Houston vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Sam Houston vs. UTEP Key Statistics

Sam Houston UTEP 283.1 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.5 (70th) 383.3 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.9 (106th) 74.3 (132nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.6 (71st) 208.9 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.9 (100th) 8 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 6 (117th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (124th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 1,322 yards, completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 133 yards (19 ypg) on 45 carries.

John Gentry has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 170 yards on the ground. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 161 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Noah Smith's leads his squad with 399 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 catches (out of 68 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has hauled in 24 passes while averaging 46.6 yards per game.

Al'Vonte Woodard's 15 grabs have turned into 169 yards and two touchdowns.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has put up 947 passing yards, or 118.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.6% of his passes and has recorded five touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Deion Hankins is his team's leading rusher with 108 carries for 562 yards, or 70.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has racked up 477 yards on 95 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 179 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi paces his squad with 519 receiving yards on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has caught 23 passes and compiled 386 receiving yards (48.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Tyrin Smith's 19 grabs (on 29 targets) have netted him 191 yards (23.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

