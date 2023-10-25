The Memphis Grizzlies play the New Orleans Pelicans on October 25, 2023 in the opening contest of the 2023-24 season for both teams.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans shot at a 48% clip from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies averaged.

New Orleans compiled a 39-19 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished fourth.

The Pelicans' 114.4 points per game last year were just 1.4 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies gave up.

When it scored more than 113 points last season, New Orleans went 32-9.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Pelicans scored 1.1 more points per game at home (114.9) than on the road (113.8).

The Pelicans conceded fewer points at home (109.9 per game) than on the road (115) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Pelicans made fewer treys away (10.3 per game) than at home (11.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Pelicans Injuries