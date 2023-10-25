In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Memphis Grizzlies are favored by 1.5 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSE. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSNO and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 47 of 82 games last season.

The average total for Pelicans games last season was 226.8 points, 2.3 more than this game's over/under.

The Pelicans covered 40 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

New Orleans was underdogs in 41 games last season and won 15 (36.6%) of those contests.

The Pelicans had a record of 15-26, a 36.6% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of -115 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New Orleans.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

Against the spread, the Pelicans performed better at home (23-18-0) than away (17-24-0) last year.

Looking at the over/under, New Orleans' games finished over 18 of 41 times at home (43.9%) and 20 of 41 on the road (48.8%) last year.

The Pelicans averaged just 1.4 more points per game last year (114.4) than the Grizzlies conceded (113.0).

New Orleans went 30-11 versus the spread and 32-9 overall when scoring more than 113.0 points last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Point Insights (Last Season)

Pelicans Grizzlies 114.4 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 30-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 32-18 32-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 41-9 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.0 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 34-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-20 35-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.