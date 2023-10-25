In the season opener for both teams, the Memphis Grizzlies play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSE.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Grizzlies (-1.5) - -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies' +323 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 113 per outing (11th in league).

The Pelicans outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game last season with a +155 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) and gave up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

Memphis went 40-42-0 ATS last season.

New Orleans went 40-42-0 ATS last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Grizzlies +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.