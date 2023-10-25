Mavericks vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - October 25
The Dallas Mavericks' (0-0) injury report has three players listed heading into their Wednesday, October 25 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (0-0) at Frost Bank Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dwight Powell
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jaden Hardy
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Luka Doncic
|PG
|Questionable
|Calf
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zach Collins
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-4.5
|231.5
