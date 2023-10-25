The New Orleans Pelicans, with CJ McCollum, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In this piece we'll examine McCollum's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-105)

Over 18.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-105)

Over 4.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of McCollum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the NBA last year, allowing 113 points per game.

Giving up 44.4 rebounds per game last year, the Grizzlies were 21st in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies gave up 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the NBA last year, conceding 13 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

CJ McCollum vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 44 31 10 6 6 0 1 12/31/2022 31 10 1 3 1 0 0 11/15/2022 37 30 3 9 7 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.