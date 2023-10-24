Warriors vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors in the season opener for both teams at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total for the matchup is set at 232.5.
Warriors vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-1.5
|232.5
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- In 47 games last season, Golden State and its opponents scored more than 232.5 total points.
- Golden State games had an average of 236.1 points last season, 3.6 more than the over/under for this game.
- Golden State compiled a 39-43-0 ATS record last year.
- Golden State went 37-22 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 62.7% of those games).
- The Warriors went 37-22 last year (winning 62.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- The Warriors have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix played 30 games last season that had more than 232.5 combined points scored.
- Games involving the Suns last year averaged 225.2 points per game, a 7.3-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.
- The Suns won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.
- Phoenix was underdogs in 28 games last season and won eight (28.6%) of those contests.
- Last season, the Suns won eight of their 27 games, or 29.6%, when they were an underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for Phoenix.
Warriors vs Suns Additional Info
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors had a better record against the spread when playing at home (27-14-0) than they did in away games (12-29-0) last season.
- In terms of point totals, the Warriors hit the over less consistently when playing at home last year, as they eclipsed the total 17 times in 41 opportunities (41.5%). In road games, they hit the over 28 times in 41 opportunities (68.3%).
- Last season the Warriors averaged 7.3 more points (118.9 per game) than the Suns conceded (111.6).
- Golden State had a 34-28 record versus the spread and were 39-23 overall when putting up more than 111.6 points.
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (21-19-0) last season.
- In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Phoenix's games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) than away (56.1%, 23 of 41).
- The Suns' 113.6 points per game were just 3.5 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors allowed.
- When scoring more than 117.1 points, Phoenix went 21-7 versus the spread and 22-7 overall.
Warriors vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)
|Warriors
|Suns
|118.9
|113.6
|2
|17
|34-28
|21-7
|39-23
|22-7
|117.1
|111.6
|21
|6
|25-8
|38-22
|28-5
|43-17
