The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-5) and the New Mexico State Aggies (5-3) will meet in a matchup of CUSA teams on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bulldogs favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State matchup in this article.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ruston, Louisiana
  • Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline
BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-2.5) 51.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-2.5) 51.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

  • Louisiana Tech has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • New Mexico State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
  • The Aggies have covered the spread once this year (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.