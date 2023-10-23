Monday's MLB postseason schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Diamondbacks and the Phillies, who will be sending Merrill Kelly and Aaron Nola to the hill, respectively.

Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for October 23.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Kelly (12-8) to the hill as they play the Phillies, who will counter with Nola (12-9) when the clubs meet Monday.

ARI: Kelly PHI: Nola 30 (177.2 IP) Games/IP 32 (193.2 IP) 3.29 ERA 4.46 9.5 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -185

-185 ARI Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Phillies

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)

Rangers at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Max Scherzer (13-6) to the hill as they take on the Astros, who will counter with Cristian Javier (10-5) when the teams face off Monday.

TEX: Scherzer HOU: Javier 27 (152.2 IP) Games/IP 31 (162 IP) 3.77 ERA 4.56 10.3 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -125

-125 TEX Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Rangers at Astros

