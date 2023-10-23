Mauricio Dubon vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .286 with a home run and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will start Max Scherzer) at 8:03 PM ET on Monday. The teams are all tied up at 3-3 ahead of Game 7 of the ALCS.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 71.2% of his 132 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- Dubon has driven home a run in 37 games this season (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 47.7% of his games this season (63 of 132), with two or more runs 15 times (11.4%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.263
|AVG
|.291
|.296
|OBP
|.320
|.352
|SLG
|.461
|14
|XBH
|25
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|34
|28/11
|K/BB
|42/8
|1
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old has put up a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
