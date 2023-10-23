Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up at 3-3 ahead of Game 7 of the ALCS.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.517) and total hits (163) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 13th in slugging.
- Tucker has had a hit in 114 of 167 games this year (68.3%), including multiple hits 42 times (25.1%).
- Looking at the 167 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 27 of them (16.2%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has had an RBI in 67 games this season (40.1%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 73 of 167 games this season, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
