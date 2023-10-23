The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers meet in Game 7 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park, on Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The victor secures a spot in the World Series.

The Astros will call on Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) against the Rangers and Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA) vs Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will send Javier (10-5) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, a 2.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.265 in 31 games this season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Cristian Javier vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They have 1470 hits, second in baseball, with 233 home runs (third in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 12-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI in 10 innings this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.

Scherzer has 14 quality starts under his belt this season.

Scherzer is looking to record his 23rd start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Max Scherzer vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.437) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (222) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are third in the league with 1441 total hits and fifth in MLB action scoring 827 runs.

Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Scherzer has pitched 15 innings, giving up 13 earned runs on 15 hits while striking out 16.

