The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.410 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros are holding a 3-2 series lead.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Alvarez is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Alvarez has gotten at least one hit in 75.6% of his games this season (93 of 123), with multiple hits 33 times (26.8%).

He has gone deep in 33 games this season (26.8%), homering in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

In 59 games this year (48.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 34 of those games (27.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 54.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .278 AVG .307 .390 OBP .425 .488 SLG .678 23 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings