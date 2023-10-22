Odell Beckham Jr. will be up against the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Detroit Lions in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this year, Beckham has caught nine passes on 15 targets for 113 yards, averaging 28.3 yards per game.

Beckham vs. the Lions

Beckham vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Lions have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Detroit has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Lions is giving up 221.2 yards per game this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Opponents of the Lions have put up eight touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Lions' defense is 14th in the NFL in that category.

Ravens Player Previews

Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Beckham Receiving Insights

In one of four games this season (25.0%), Beckham has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Beckham has received 8.7% of his team's 173 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He averages 7.5 yards per target this season (113 yards on 15 targets).

Beckham does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

With four red zone targets, Beckham has been on the receiving end of 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

Beckham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

