Baltimore Ravens receiver Nelson Agholor will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 221.2 per game.

Agholor has piled up 210 receiving yards (42.0 per game) and one receiving TD, catching 16 balls on 20 targets.

Agholor vs. the Lions

Agholor vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed seven opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Lions is allowing 221.2 yards per contest this year, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Lions' defense is ranked 14th in the league with eight passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Ravens Player Previews

Nelson Agholor Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-115)

Agholor Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), Agholor has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Agholor has received 11.6% of his team's 173 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He has been targeted 20 times, averaging 10.5 yards per target (15th in NFL).

In one of five games this year, Agholor has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (7.1% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

With two red zone targets, Agholor has been on the receiving end of 8.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

Agholor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

