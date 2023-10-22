Michael Brantley vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 8:03 PM ET on Sunday. The clubs will match up in Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros in front 3-2.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .278.
- Brantley has recorded a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including seven multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 21), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Brantley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3%.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.348
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.406
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
