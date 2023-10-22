Baltimore Ravens receiver Mark Andrews will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 221.2 per game.

Andrews has 24 receptions for 294 yards and three TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 34 times, producing 58.8 yards per game.

Andrews vs. the Lions

Andrews vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 109 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 109 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Lions is conceding 221.2 yards per outing this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Lions' defense is 14th in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (eight total passing TDs).

Ravens Player Previews

Mark Andrews Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Andrews Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Andrews has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

Andrews has received 19.7% of his team's 173 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 8.6 yards per target (34th in NFL).

Andrews has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has three total touchdowns this season (21.4% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

Andrews (five red zone targets) has been targeted 21.7% of the time in the red zone (23 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Andrews' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 5 REC / 80 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

