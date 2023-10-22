Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Detroit Lions. The Lions are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 221.2 per game.

Jackson has thrown for 1,253 yards (208.8 yards per game) this season, as Jackson has completed 69.9% of his throws (121-for-173), with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Jackson has also helped out via the running game, rushing for 327 rushing yards (54.5 per game) and four touchdowns on 60 carries.

Jackson vs. the Lions

Jackson vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 287 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 287 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed four players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Detroit has given up two or more touchdown passes to three quarterbacks in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Lions this season.

The 221.2 passing yards per game yielded by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions' defense ranks 14th in the league by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Ravens Player Previews

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 215.5 (-115)

215.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+170)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson has surpassed his passing yards prop total in four of six opportunities this year.

The Ravens, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 46.0% of the time while running 54.0%.

With 173 attempts for 1,253 passing yards, Jackson is 10th in NFL action with 7.2 yards per attempt.

In three of six games this year, Jackson completed a touchdown pass, including multiple TD passes twice.

He has 64.3% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (nine).

Jackson has attempted 23 passes in the red zone (39.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Lions

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Jackson Rushing Insights

So far this season, Jackson has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in six opportunities).

Jackson has scored at least one rushing touchdown twice season, finding paydirt multiple times in each contest.

He has 14 red zone carries for 38.9% of the team share (his team runs on 61% of its plays in the red zone).

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-30 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 13 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 22-for-38 / 236 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 15-for-19 / 186 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 27 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-31 / 202 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 14 ATT / 101 YDS / 2 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 24-for-33 / 237 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs

