Kenneth Gainwell will be up against the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Gainwell has posted 41 rushing attempts for 141 yards, good for 28.2 rushing yards per game. As a receiver, Gainwell has also grabbed nine passes for 43 yards.

Gainwell vs. the Dolphins

Gainwell vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Dolphins during the 2023 season.

Miami has allowed one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Dolphins this season.

The Dolphins yield 114.5 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 20th-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored seven touchdowns on the ground (1.2 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 25th in the NFL in that category.

Eagles Player Previews

Kenneth Gainwell Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Gainwell Rushing Insights

Gainwell has hit the over on his rushing yards total twice in five opportunities this season.

The Eagles have passed 51.4% of the time and run 48.6% this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 201 rushes this season. He's handled 41 of those carries (20.4%).

Gainwell has no rushing touchdowns in five games this season.

He has 13 red zone carries for 27.7% of the team share (his team runs on 68.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Gainwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 14 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

