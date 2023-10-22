Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill has a difficult matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are allowing the fewest rushing yards in the league, 64.7 per game.

Hill has accumulated 150 rushing yards on 37 carries (30.0 ypg), while adding three scores on the ground. Hill also has 10 receptions for 25 yards (5.0 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hill and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hill vs. the Lions

Hill vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games The Lions defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Two opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The run defense of the Lions is conceding 64.7 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks first in the NFL.

The Lions have the No. 6 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up three this season (0.5 per game).

Watch Ravens vs Lions on Fubo!

Ravens Player Previews

Justice Hill Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hill with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hill Rushing Insights

The Ravens pass on 46.0% of their plays and run on 54.0%. They are 12th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 203 rushes this season. He's handled 37 of those carries (18.2%).

Hill has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored three of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (21.4%).

He has 10 red zone carries for 27.8% of the team share (his team runs on 61.0% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 11 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 ATT / 9 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.