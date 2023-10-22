Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros own a 3-2 series lead.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- Pena has had a hit in 104 of 158 games this season (65.8%), including multiple hits 43 times (27.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 158), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven in a run in 38 games this year (24.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
