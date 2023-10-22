Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 229.2 per game.

Hurts has 1,542 yards passing (257.0 per game) and has completed 66.2% of his throws (141-for-213) while notching seven TD passes and seven picks. On 63 carries, Hurts has rushed for 253 yards, totaling five TDs and averaging 42.2 rushing yards per game.

Hurts vs. the Dolphins

Hurts vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed two opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one or more passing TDs to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

Miami has allowed one player to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Dolphins this season.

The 229.2 passing yards per game given up by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense is ranked 14th in the league with eight passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Dolphins

Passing Yards: 256.5 (-115)

256.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-110)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has exceeded his passing yards prop total in four of six opportunities this year.

The Eagles have passed 51.4% of the time and run 48.6% this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Hurts' 7.2 yards per attempt rank 10th in the NFL.

Hurts has thrown for a touchdown in all six games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has 85.7% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (12).

Hurts accounts for 31.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his total 213 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Hurts Rushing Insights

Hurts went over his rushing yards total twice in six games played this season.

Hurts has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 19 red zone carries for 40.4% of the team share (his team runs on 68.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 28-for-45 / 280 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 8 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 25-for-38 / 303 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 15 ATT / 72 YDS / 1 TD vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-37 / 319 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 23-for-37 / 277 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 10 ATT / 28 YDS / 1 TD vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 18-for-23 / 193 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 12 ATT / 35 YDS / 2 TDs

