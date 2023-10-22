Gus Edwards has a difficult matchup when his Baltimore Ravens play the Detroit Lions in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions allow 64.7 rushing yards per game, best in the league.

Edwards has accumulated 72 carries for 282 yards (47.0 ypg), including one touchdown. Edwards has also caught three passes for 13 yards (2.2 ypg).

Edwards vs. the Lions

Edwards vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games The Lions defense has not allowed a rusher to pile up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Detroit has given up one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Lions have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Lions give up 64.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Lions have put up three touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Lions' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in four of his six opportunities this season (66.7%).

The Ravens, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 46.0% of the time while running 54.0%.

His team has attempted 203 rushes this season. He's handled 72 of those carries (35.5%).

Edwards has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (7.1%).

He has seven red zone carries for 19.4% of the team share (his team runs on 61% of its plays in the red zone).

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 16 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 15 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 10 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

