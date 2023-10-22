DeVonta Smith will be up against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Smith has reeled in 28 passes (on 45 targets) for 334 yards (to average 55.7 per game). He has two receiving TDs on the year.

Smith vs. the Dolphins

Smith vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

Miami has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed six opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 229.2 passing yards per game given up by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Dolphins have put up eight touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in two of six games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has been targeted on 45 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season (21.1% target share).

He has 334 receiving yards on 45 targets to rank 63rd in league play with 7.4 yards per target.

In two of six games this season, Smith has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 14.3% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With two red zone targets, Smith has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 131 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

