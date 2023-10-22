Will DeVonta Smith Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeVonta Smith did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Smith's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the air, Smith has been targeted 45 times, with season stats of 334 yards on 28 receptions (11.9 per catch) and two TDs.
DeVonta Smith Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Eagles this week:
- Dallas Goedert (LP/groin): 26 Rec; 247 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Eagles vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Smith 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|45
|28
|334
|70
|2
|11.9
Smith Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|10
|7
|47
|1
|Week 2
|Vikings
|5
|4
|131
|1
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|5
|4
|28
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|9
|7
|78
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|5
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|11
|5
|44
|0
