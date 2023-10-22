DeVonta Smith did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Smith's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air, Smith has been targeted 45 times, with season stats of 334 yards on 28 receptions (11.9 per catch) and two TDs.

DeVonta Smith Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Eagles this week: Dallas Goedert (LP/groin): 26 Rec; 247 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 7 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Smith 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 45 28 334 70 2 11.9

Smith Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 10 7 47 1 Week 2 Vikings 5 4 131 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 5 4 28 0 Week 4 Commanders 9 7 78 0 Week 5 @Rams 5 1 6 0 Week 6 @Jets 11 5 44 0

