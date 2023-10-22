Philadelphia Eagles receiver Dallas Goedert will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 229.2 per game.

Goedert has caught 26 passes on 36 targets for 247 yards and one score, averaging 41.2 yards per game this season.

Goedert vs. the Dolphins

Goedert vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed six opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Goedert will play against the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins give up 229.2 passing yards per game.

The Dolphins have the No. 14 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding eight this season (1.3 per game).

Dallas Goedert Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-118)

Goedert Receiving Insights

Goedert, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of six games this year.

Goedert has received 16.9% of his team's 213 passing attempts this season (36 targets).

He has been targeted 36 times, averaging 6.9 yards per target (75th in NFL).

In one of six games this season, Goedert has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has 7.1% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With six red zone targets, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 27.3% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

Goedert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 117 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

