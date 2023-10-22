Dallas Goedert was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Take a look at Goedert's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Goedert has been targeted 36 times and has 26 catches for 247 yards (9.5 per reception) and one TD.

Dallas Goedert Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

  • Reported Injury: Groin
  • There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Eagles this week:
    • DeVonta Smith (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 334 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs

Week 7 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Dolphins Game Info

  • Game Day: October 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Goedert 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
36 26 247 118 1 9.5

Goedert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Patriots 1 0 0 0
Week 2 Vikings 7 6 22 0
Week 3 @Buccaneers 7 5 41 0
Week 4 Commanders 4 2 25 0
Week 5 @Rams 9 8 117 1
Week 6 @Jets 8 5 42 0

