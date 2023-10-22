Will Dallas Goedert Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dallas Goedert was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Take a look at Goedert's stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Goedert has been targeted 36 times and has 26 catches for 247 yards (9.5 per reception) and one TD.
Dallas Goedert Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Eagles this week:
- DeVonta Smith (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 334 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Eagles vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Goedert 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|36
|26
|247
|118
|1
|9.5
Goedert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|7
|6
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|7
|5
|41
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|4
|2
|25
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|9
|8
|117
|1
|Week 6
|@Jets
|8
|5
|42
|0
