Dallas Goedert was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Take a look at Goedert's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Goedert has been targeted 36 times and has 26 catches for 247 yards (9.5 per reception) and one TD.

Dallas Goedert Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Eagles this week: DeVonta Smith (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 334 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Eagles vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Goedert 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 36 26 247 118 1 9.5

Goedert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 7 6 22 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 7 5 41 0 Week 4 Commanders 4 2 25 0 Week 5 @Rams 9 8 117 1 Week 6 @Jets 8 5 42 0

