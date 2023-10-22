Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 20th-ranked run defense in Week 7, starting at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Swift has amassed a team-leading 86 carries for a team-leading 452 yards (75.3 ypg). He has scored two TDs on the ground. Swift has tacked on 23 receptions for 115 yards, good for 19.2 yards per game and one receiving touchdown.

Swift vs. the Dolphins

Swift vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Dolphins have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Miami has allowed one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

The Dolphins have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 114.5 rushing yards the Dolphins concede per outing makes them the 20th-ranked run defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Dolphins have surrendered seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 25th in the NFL.

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-118)

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift has hit the rushing yards over in three of six opportunities (50.0%).

The Eagles have passed 51.4% of the time and run 48.6% this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 201 rushes this season. He's handled 86 of those carries (42.8%).

Swift has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has 21.4% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (29.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

D'Andre Swift Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Swift Receiving Insights

In three of six games this season, Swift has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Swift has been targeted on 27 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season (12.7% target share).

He is averaging 4.3 yards per target (129th in NFL play), averaging 115 yards on 27 passes thrown his way.

Swift has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

With three red zone targets, Swift has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

Swift's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 10 TAR / 8 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 17 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 16 ATT / 130 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 28 ATT / 175 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

