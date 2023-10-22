The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros have a 3-2 lead in the series entering Game 6 of the ALCS.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 108 of 170 games this year (63.5%), with more than one hit on 46 occasions (27.1%).

He has hit a home run in 28 games this year (16.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Bregman has driven in a run in 66 games this year (38.8%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (85 of 170), with two or more runs 23 times (13.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .250 AVG .273 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .472 22 XBH 35 11 HR 14 42 RBI 56 37/48 K/BB 50/44 3 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings