A.J. Brown Week 7 Preview vs. the Dolphins
Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown will face the Miami Dolphins and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 7, starting at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.
Brown has reeled in 42 balls (on 60 targets) for a team-best 672 yards (112.0 per game) and two scores so far this year.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Brown and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Brown vs. the Dolphins
- Brown vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD
- Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.
- Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.
- One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.
- Brown will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins concede 229.2 passing yards per game.
- Opponents of the Dolphins have put up eight touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 14th in the NFL in that category.
Watch Eagles vs Dolphins on Fubo!
A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins
- Receiving Yards: 81.5 (-115)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brown Receiving Insights
- Brown, in five of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Brown has 28.2% of his team's target share (60 targets on 213 passing attempts).
- He is averaging 11.2 yards per target (12th in league play), racking up 672 yards on 60 passes thrown his way.
- In one of six games this season, Brown has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.
- He has two total touchdowns this season (14.3% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).
- Brown (four red zone targets) has been targeted 18.2% of the time in the red zone (22 total red zone pass attempts on the team).
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Brown's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Jets
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 127 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|13 TAR / 9 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|9/25/2023
|Week 3
|14 TAR / 9 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|9/14/2023
|Week 2
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.