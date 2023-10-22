Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown will face the Miami Dolphins and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 7, starting at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Brown has reeled in 42 balls (on 60 targets) for a team-best 672 yards (112.0 per game) and two scores so far this year.

Brown vs. the Dolphins

Brown vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

Brown will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins concede 229.2 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Dolphins have put up eight touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 14th in the NFL in that category.

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 81.5 (-115)

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown, in five of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Brown has 28.2% of his team's target share (60 targets on 213 passing attempts).

He is averaging 11.2 yards per target (12th in league play), racking up 672 yards on 60 passes thrown his way.

In one of six games this season, Brown has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

He has two total touchdowns this season (14.3% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

Brown (four red zone targets) has been targeted 18.2% of the time in the red zone (22 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 127 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 9 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 14 TAR / 9 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

