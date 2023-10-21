SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the college football season rolling into Week 8, the slate includes four games that feature teams from the SoCon. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the article below for info on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Chattanooga Mocs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Samford Bulldogs at VMI Keydets
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Furman Paladins at Western Carolina Catamounts
|2:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Wofford Terriers at Mercer Bears
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.