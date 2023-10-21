The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Warhawks will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 16.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-16.5) 59.5 -750 +525 FanDuel Georgia Southern (-16.5) 59.5 -820 +550

Week 8 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

UL Monroe has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Warhawks have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Georgia Southern has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

