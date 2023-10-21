UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Warhawks will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 16.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe matchup.
UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Statesboro, Georgia
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-16.5)
|59.5
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-16.5)
|59.5
|-820
|+550
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- UL Monroe has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- The Warhawks have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Georgia Southern has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.
