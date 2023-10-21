The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Warhawks will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 16.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Statesboro, Georgia
  • Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia Southern (-16.5) 59.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia Southern (-16.5) 59.5 -820 +550 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

  • UL Monroe has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
  • The Warhawks have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Georgia Southern has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

