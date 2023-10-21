The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) host a Sun Belt battle against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

Georgia Southern ranks 60th in total defense this season (364.3 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 454.3 total yards per game. This season has been rough for UL Monroe on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up only 18.5 points per contest (ninth-worst) and allowing 31.8 points per game (22nd-worst).

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

UL Monroe Georgia Southern 318.5 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.3 (52nd) 454.7 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.3 (37th) 182.5 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.8 (104th) 136.0 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.5 (10th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (114th) 12 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has 695 passing yards, or 115.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 41.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Woullard, has carried the ball 57 times for 314 yards (52.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Hunter Smith has been given 45 carries and totaled 299 yards with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell has registered 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 313 (52.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has five touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has 10 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 142 yards (23.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Nolan Quinlan's seven grabs (on 11 targets) have netted him 86 yards (14.3 ypg).

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 1,882 yards (313.7 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 67.9% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

Jalen White has carried the ball 55 times for a team-high 311 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

This season, OJ Arnold has carried the ball 45 times for 298 yards (49.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's leads his squad with 492 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 receptions (out of 69 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 40 passes for 394 yards (65.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Anthony Queeley has been the target of 38 passes and hauled in 22 catches for 222 yards, an average of 37.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

