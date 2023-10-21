Tulane vs. North Texas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Based on our computer projection model, the Tulane Green Wave will beat the North Texas Mean Green when the two teams play at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Tulane vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Tulane (-20.5)
|Under (63.5)
|Tulane 43, North Texas 17
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 8 AAC Predictions
Tulane Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Tulane vs. North Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this contest.
- Against the spread, the Green Wave are 3-2-0 this year.
- Tulane is winless against the spread when it has played as 20.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).
- One Green Wave game (out of five) has hit the over this season.
- The over/under in this game is 63.5 points, 8.6 higher than the average total in Tulane games this season.
North Texas Betting Info (2023)
- The Mean Green have a 11.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Mean Green's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.
- Four of the Mean Green's six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
- The average over/under for North Texas games this season is 2.3 fewer points than the point total of 63.5 for this outing.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Wave vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Tulane
|30.0
|18.0
|32.0
|21.0
|26.0
|12.0
|North Texas
|35.7
|35.5
|37.0
|34.3
|34.3
|36.7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.