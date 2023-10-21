Our projection model predicts the Nicholls State Colonels will beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday, October 21 at 4:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Nicholls State (-13.5) 51.8 Nicholls State 33, Texas A&M-Commerce 19

Week 8 Southland Predictions

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels had a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread last season.

In Colonels games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)

Colonels vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M-Commerce 17.3 31 25.5 29 13.3 32 Nicholls State 21.2 26.4 31 22.5 14.7 29

