Southland opponents meet when the McNeese Cowboys (0-6) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-1) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cowboy Stadium.

It's been a hard stretch for McNeese, which ranks 17th-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and 12th-worst in total defense (444.3 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Things have been going well for Incarnate Word on both offense and defense, as it is averaging 34.5 points per game (17th-best) and ceding just 15.8 points per game (sixth-best).

McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Week 8 Games

McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

McNeese Incarnate Word 283.5 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467 (15th) 444.3 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.2 (14th) 112.2 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (54th) 171.3 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.2 (4th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has racked up 843 yards (140.5 ypg) on 71-of-144 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 78 rushing yards (13 ypg) on 52 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, D'Angelo Durham, has carried the ball 72 times for 333 yards (55.5 per game), scoring two times.

This season, Coleby Hamm has carried the ball 17 times for 158 yards (26.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jon McCall has hauled in 17 catches for 259 yards (43.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Makhi Paris has caught 18 passes for 234 yards (39 yards per game) this year.

Jihad Marks has a total of 81 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has compiled 1,670 yards (278.3 per game) while completing 66.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 63 yards with five touchdowns.

Jarrell Wiley has run for 298 yards on 62 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Timothy Carter has racked up 212 yards (on 37 carries) with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter's 639 receiving yards (106.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 36 catches on 44 targets with three touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has totaled 311 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Jaelin Campbell has racked up 304 reciving yards (50.7 ypg) this season.

