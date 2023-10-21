When the Incarnate Word Cardinals match up with the McNeese Cowboys at 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Cardinals will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-25.5) 50.0 Incarnate Word 38, McNeese 12

Week 8 Southland Predictions

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys covered three times in nine games with a spread last season.

Last season, three of Cowboys games hit the over.

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals' three games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed McNeese 15.3 36.8 22.0 41.5 12.0 34.5 Incarnate Word 34.5 15.8 41.3 13.3 27.7 18.3

