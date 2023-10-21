The No. 19 LSU Tigers (5-2) and their seventh-ranked pass offense will take on the Army Black Knights (2-4) and the 14th-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 30.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Army matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Army Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Army Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-30.5) 57.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel LSU (-29.5) 57.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

LSU vs. Army Betting Trends

  • LSU is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
  • Army has won two games against the spread this season.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000
To Win the SEC +800 Bet $100 to win $800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.