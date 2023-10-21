The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Georgia State Panthers (5-1) in conference action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cajun Field. This matchup has an over/under of 62.5 points.

Louisiana sports the 94th-ranked defense this season (29.2 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 24th-best with 35.5 points per game. In terms of total offense, Georgia State ranks 47th in the FBS (421.8 total yards per game) and 107th on the other side of the ball (411.8 total yards allowed per game).

Louisiana vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPNU

Louisiana vs Georgia State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana -3.5 -105 -115 62.5 -115 -105 -165 +140

Louisiana Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Ragin' Cajuns rank -27-worst with 430 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 94th by giving up 416.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

Over the Ragin' Cajuns' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 52nd in scoring offense (34.3 points per game) and -79-worst in scoring defense (34.3 points per game allowed).

With 208.7 passing yards per game on offense (-2-worst) and 222.3 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-2-worst) over the last three tilts, Louisiana has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

Despite sporting the 28th-ranked run offense over the last three games (221.3 rushing yards per game), the Ragin' Cajuns rank -75-worst in run defense over that time frame (194.3 rushing yards ceded per game).

The Ragin' Cajuns have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Louisiana has hit the over twice.

Week 8 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana has covered the spread twice in six games this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Louisiana games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (66.7%).

Louisiana has compiled a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Louisiana has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ragin' Cajuns a 62.3% chance to win.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana so far this season. He has 800 passing yards, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 327 yards (54.5 ypg) on 40 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 51 times for 439 yards (73.2 per game), scoring four times.

Robert Williams' team-high 267 yards as a receiver have come on 20 receptions (out of 27 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has put up a 211-yard season so far, hauling in 16 passes on 18 targets.

Peter LeBlanc has hauled in 15 receptions for 209 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Jordan Lawson has four sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 18 tackles.

Louisiana's top-tackler, K.C. Ossai, has 39 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyree Skipper leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 20 tackles and two passes defended.

